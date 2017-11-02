Sound Off for November 3, 2017

News to encourage and inspire
On Tuesday's Page 2A we read about Gary Sinise named Rose Parade grand marshal, and on Page 3A is AT&T donating to the National Infantry Museum's ROTC-veterans program. Thanks, everyone, for supporting our veterans.
Official silence
It is rather troubling that the reports concerning the four soldiers killed in Niger came from Capetown, South Africa, over 4,000 miles away.
Choose to believe, or choose to know
The big con is ill-informed people repeating a TV network's made-up and debunked conspiracies about a candidate.
Societal breakdown
It's a tragic time for young black people in Columbus. Bounties placed on rival gang members. Friends killing friends to steal drug money. Witnesses being threatened if they testify in court cases.
Fine as it is — if ...
The 65 limit is OK if only the drivers would adhere to it. Driving the limit, some pass me like I'm standing still. Especially between Macon and Manchester roads. How about police enforcing the law.
Comments