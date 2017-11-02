Sound Off for November 4, 2017

To end all wars
We have a war on poverty, a war on hunger, a war on drugs and a war on terror. What we really need is a war on stupidity.
Their problem
The proposed tax plan eliminates sales and income tax deductions in high-tax states. Tell me again why my taxes should support states that don’t live within their means like California, New York and New Jersey.
Not laughing
People around the world are saying U.S. President Trump is a joke and a laughingstock, but not me.
Public peril
If a foreigner's allowed here based on his "diverse" DNA and the FBI suspects Muslim terrorist ties, he should be deported immediately. No relatives should've been allowed here because of diversity.
Spiritual lift
A million thanks to Brian and Nancy with 107.7 The Truth. Every day you pour Jesus's peace, and the awareness that all things are possible, into our lives.
Alternate plan
The River Road–Bradley Park and the Fortson Road-Williams Road intersections are not the best streets for a roundabout. The cost vs. widening with solar-powered traffic signals?
Where I look
Facebook has become the primary news source in Columbus-Phenix City, often 2-3 days earlier than television or newspaper, that is if they ever even pick up the story. A fact.
Comments