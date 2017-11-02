Sound Off for November 4, 2017

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all"