Sound Off for November 5, 2017

Different kind of demonstration
During the start of Game 7 of the World Series all baseball players had their hats off and across their hearts.
Wrong place for that authority?
I find it amazing that a judge can set fine amounts for traffic violations. That is a job for the municipal government, i.e., the elected representatives of the people.
Pervasive sense of menace
What a shame we can’t enjoy life anymore for fear of the crazies out there.
Beyond what we already know?
With all the publicity we’ve had recently concerning celebrities and their sexual abuses, one has to wonder, how long before news breaks out on our dear leader and his escapades?
Business-unfriendly bureaucracy
A new retail store is going into the old Circuit City building. The builder is working on getting permits, but our city makes it as difficult as it can.
Self-perpetuating plague
Here’s is a great American dream: A drugstore on every street corner and a drug withdrawal clinic across the street. How much dumber can the American population become?
Not asking much
I don’t mind letting you ahead of me in traffic, but at least acknowledge that I’ve done something nice for you.
Never imagined saying this ...
Trump makes Nixon look like a saint.
Concise definition
Trickle-down economics: The bottom gets the drips, the top gets the cheese.
Comments