Sound Off

Sound Off for November 6, 2017

November 02, 2017 5:28 PM

User-unfriendly

As advanced as we are in technology, can’t the banks come up with a drive-thru ATM that I don’t have to break my neck to use?

Plead guilty

Another Muslim attack in New York City. More dead. Some federal judges have blood on their hands.

Fiscal oddity

Muscogee County doesn’t have money to repair roads but Rick Jones can spend $2.4 million for the green bike stripes.

Bracket bulge

The proposed tax plan limits property tax deductions to only $10,000/year. If you have to pay over 10 grand/year in property taxes you need to get a smaller house or move.

Unaffordable care

My doctor and I spent years searching for a safe and effective arthritis drug. Now I'll have to drop it because I'm a CCG employee and my copay is about to increase $1,320 per year.

Different rules

Regarding the election server data, I wonder what would happen to me, a private citizen, if I wipe my server clean. Oh, probably nothing. Remember Hillary?

Drained? Hardly

The more I read of and hear about goings on at the once honorable White House, it appears that a new strain now infiltrates the swamp, one Jefferson and the boys at Philadelphia never envisioned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

    The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all"

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:13

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Two suspects plead not guilty to lying about deadly Henson Avenue shooting 1:49

Two suspects plead not guilty to lying about deadly Henson Avenue shooting

View More Video