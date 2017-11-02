Sound Off for November 6, 2017

User-unfriendly
As advanced as we are in technology, can’t the banks come up with a drive-thru ATM that I don’t have to break my neck to use?
Plead guilty
Another Muslim attack in New York City. More dead. Some federal judges have blood on their hands.
Fiscal oddity
Muscogee County doesn’t have money to repair roads but Rick Jones can spend $2.4 million for the green bike stripes.
Bracket bulge
The proposed tax plan limits property tax deductions to only $10,000/year. If you have to pay over 10 grand/year in property taxes you need to get a smaller house or move.
Unaffordable care
My doctor and I spent years searching for a safe and effective arthritis drug. Now I'll have to drop it because I'm a CCG employee and my copay is about to increase $1,320 per year.
Different rules
Regarding the election server data, I wonder what would happen to me, a private citizen, if I wipe my server clean. Oh, probably nothing. Remember Hillary?
Drained? Hardly
The more I read of and hear about goings on at the once honorable White House, it appears that a new strain now infiltrates the swamp, one Jefferson and the boys at Philadelphia never envisioned.
