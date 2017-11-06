Sound Off

Sound Off for November 7, 2017

November 06, 2017 12:43 PM

Tragically true

Yes, Gov. Abbott of Texas is correct. Put your arms around your children and tell them that you love them. They may not be here tomorrow.

Moral model

Monday's story of Aura Davis is one of strength and determination. Aura could have given up. Instead, she found the courage to make sure Al'Mahn became a productive young man. We can learn from Aura.

Justice denied

As a former military judge, I can safely say a sentence lacking any imposition of confinement, either previously served or imposed, is no sentence at all. It is merely an administrative/HR action. Desertion merits more.

Shared guilt

Another mass shooting attack in Texas. More dead. The NRA and Congress have blood on their hands.

Grieve and heal

We could pass all the gun control legislation known to man tomorrow morning, but it won't do a single thing to help today's shooting victims. That's what thoughts and prayers are for.

No exceptions

Leonard Pitts is right. We all have to stop enabling people who are bullies or sexual predators — even if one of them is president of the United States.

One picture ...

Robin and Darrell, L-E photographers, your photographs have amazing composition, tell a story, are delightful to see. Keep up the good work.

Subhead

Test

Subhead

Text

Subhead

Test

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

    Marching bands and flying candy highlighted the annual parade, but the Columbus Police Motor Squad officers warmed up the crowd before the festivities

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade 2:44

Motor squad officers entertain kids before the Fountain City Classic parade
1:36

"We're all friends" at the Fountain City Classic RV tailgate
Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district 2:19

Principal's plan leads Waddell Elementary to most improved test scores in the school district

View More Video