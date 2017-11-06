Sound Off for November 7, 2017

Tragically true
Yes, Gov. Abbott of Texas is correct. Put your arms around your children and tell them that you love them. They may not be here tomorrow.
Moral model
Monday's story of Aura Davis is one of strength and determination. Aura could have given up. Instead, she found the courage to make sure Al'Mahn became a productive young man. We can learn from Aura.
Justice denied
As a former military judge, I can safely say a sentence lacking any imposition of confinement, either previously served or imposed, is no sentence at all. It is merely an administrative/HR action. Desertion merits more.
Shared guilt
Another mass shooting attack in Texas. More dead. The NRA and Congress have blood on their hands.
Grieve and heal
We could pass all the gun control legislation known to man tomorrow morning, but it won't do a single thing to help today's shooting victims. That's what thoughts and prayers are for.
No exceptions
Leonard Pitts is right. We all have to stop enabling people who are bullies or sexual predators — even if one of them is president of the United States.
One picture ...
Robin and Darrell, L-E photographers, your photographs have amazing composition, tell a story, are delightful to see. Keep up the good work.
