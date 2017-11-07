Sound Off

Sound Off for November 8, 2017

November 07, 2017 10:00 AM

‘Hang up and drive’ still sound advice

It's a good thing power steering in cars was invented before cell phones. Turns used to demand two hands, one over the other. Try doing that with phone in one hand and no power assist.

‘What if’ indeed

What if American citizens had the same love and respect for the First Amendment as for the Second?

Don’t just blame the professionals

Heroin and street fentanyl have highly variable strengths and cause the majority of opioid deaths, according to the CDC. A significant number of prescription opioid deaths are suicides or foolish abusers taking multiple doses.

18-hole sanctuary

Can't help but wonder if Trump’s political communications with God relating to sympathies and prayers might be better heard if delivered from a church instead of a golf course.

Just wondering

Anyone know when Fox 54 intends to start broadcasting on DirecTV again? The folks at WXTX don’t seem to know/care. Already lost weeks of NFL, part of the World Series, and new season debuts.

