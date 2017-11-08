Sound Off for November 9, 2017

That doesn’t really work for me
If I have to carry a gun to attend a service in honor of the Prince of Peace, I believe I will abstain.
A snapshot of cultural absurdity
Here’s a good one. On the Judge Mathis show, a mother was being sued for not paying the cell phone bill for her 5-year-old. Five-year-old? Really?
Warm up a competent reliever
You wouldn’t put a man who had never played baseball before on the mound in the World Series, just because he claims he is the greatest who ever lived, would you? Bullpen time.
Grateful family, nation
My father was a World War II veteran. This will be our first Veterans Day without him. Thank you, Dad.
Fiscal policy question
Just wondering ... I'm sure you have as well: How much in Tax Anticipation Notes (TANs) has the MCSD authorized/taken so far? Has the city done so as well?
The law wasn’t the problem
The Texas shooter would not have been able to purchase firearms if the Air Force had reported his court martial as required by existing laws. A law-abiding community member with a gun prevented more carnage.
