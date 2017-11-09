Sound Off for November 10, 2017

Self-perpetuating solution
If we had more thoughts and prayers, there would likely be less need for thoughts and prayers.
Get off the gravy train
Senator Isakson, Senator Perdue, Representative Bishop, Renounce NRA contributions. I expect the citizens of Georgia will make up the difference. We might be next.
Selective parsimony
GOP voters were critical about the national debt when a Democratic president was in office, but Trump and the weasels they elected are about to explode the debt by giving rich American oligarchs a huge gift.
Economics 101
Well, the prosperous island of bankrupt Democrats are begging for more money. Pay your bills next time.
Zero-sum game
Great article on Tuesday's front page about Columbus companies’ connection with China. And that translates into how many unemployed U.S. workers?
‘Normal’ as in what?
If you come to work dressed like a stripper, don’t get upset if I act like a normal male.
