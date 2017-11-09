Sound Off

Sound Off for November 10, 2017

November 09, 2017 10:00 AM

Self-perpetuating solution

If we had more thoughts and prayers, there would likely be less need for thoughts and prayers.

Get off the gravy train

Senator Isakson, Senator Perdue, Representative Bishop, Renounce NRA contributions. I expect the citizens of Georgia will make up the difference. We might be next.

Selective parsimony

GOP voters were critical about the national debt when a Democratic president was in office, but Trump and the weasels they elected are about to explode the debt by giving rich American oligarchs a huge gift.

Economics 101

Well, the prosperous island of bankrupt Democrats are begging for more money. Pay your bills next time.

Zero-sum game

Great article on Tuesday's front page about Columbus companies’ connection with China. And that translates into how many unemployed U.S. workers?

‘Normal’ as in what?

If you come to work dressed like a stripper, don’t get upset if I act like a normal male.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

    Jeremy Keith Pritchett, 40, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to 17 counts of financial transaction card theft, 14 counts of identity fraud and 10 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $41,000.

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships 13:18

Seven CVCC baseball players sign scholarships
Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair

View More Video