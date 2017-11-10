Sound Off for November 11, 2017

Wise decision
Thank you to Judge Julius Hunter for setting all traffic violation fines at the same amount ... $166.50. As he said, “This court’s job is not to be a revenue source for the city."
It’s easy
Tired of the carnage? Fire the lawmakers responsible for keeping the NRA in power. Try this test. Google your congressman's name and NRA. Oh my ... he took that much cash? Vote him out. Ready? Go.
Unimpressed
A question for Mr. Lieberman, Mr. McLemore and W.C. Bradley: How does it feel to sell out America workers and replace them with Chinese workers?
Separate issues
A man goes into a Texas church with an assault rifle to kill people. President Trump said it is not a gun issue, but a mental health issue. He has a mental health issue. We have a gun issue.
An analogy
As great as Nick Saban is, he'd be hard pressed to immediately achieve the same results at most other schools. They lack the talent. Likewise, teachers have little to do with why certain schools fail.
Proper sentence
Bowe Berghdahl is a soldier. He works for the Commander-In-Chief. The soldier is subject to justice, which has been served, not vengeance. I wish Donnie Heel Spurs understood this.
Better world
It is a shame Scott Pruitt is not out chasing ambulances instead of trying to destroy the environment.
Comments