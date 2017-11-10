Sound Off

Sound Off for November 11, 2017

November 10, 2017 10:00 AM

Wise decision

Thank you to Judge Julius Hunter for setting all traffic violation fines at the same amount ... $166.50. As he said, “This court’s job is not to be a revenue source for the city."

It’s easy

Tired of the carnage? Fire the lawmakers responsible for keeping the NRA in power. Try this test. Google your congressman's name and NRA. Oh my ... he took that much cash? Vote him out. Ready? Go.

Unimpressed

A question for Mr. Lieberman, Mr. McLemore and W.C. Bradley: How does it feel to sell out America workers and replace them with Chinese workers?

Separate issues

A man goes into a Texas church with an assault rifle to kill people. President Trump said it is not a gun issue, but a mental health issue. He has a mental health issue. We have a gun issue.

An analogy

As great as Nick Saban is, he'd be hard pressed to immediately achieve the same results at most other schools. They lack the talent. Likewise, teachers have little to do with why certain schools fail.

Proper sentence

Bowe Berghdahl is a soldier. He works for the Commander-In-Chief. The soldier is subject to justice, which has been served, not vengeance. I wish Donnie Heel Spurs understood this.

Better world

It is a shame Scott Pruitt is not out chasing ambulances instead of trying to destroy the environment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

    Sheila Foye, the mother of Demonde Donya “D.J.” Dicks Jr.,read her victim impact statement Thursday afternoon during a sentencing hearing for the three men recently convicted of various charges related to the armed robbery and murder of her son. This is an excerpt of her statement.

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter
Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video