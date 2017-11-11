Sound Off

Sound Off for November 12, 2017

November 11, 2017 4:45 PM

A mark of distinction

Some folks must be proud of their ignorance.

Utterly hopeless

If Jesus Christ came down from Heaven, called Trump the anti-Christ and the antithesis of Christian values, Trump supporters wouldn’t change their minds. In fact, they’d probably turn on Jesus.

Careful what you wish for

Be careful, Mayor Lowe. Power is an aphrodisiac. Those Columbus boys who cut off the creek will play you like a fine-tuned fiddle.

If ‘simple’ is all you want ...

The GOP tax plan is real simple. It gives 2 trillion dollars to profit-laden corporations and one-percenters while the middle class, elderly and future generations pay the tab.

It’s over

Done deal. You ain’t going to find out what happened in Russia about the elections.

Government multitasking

TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) sufferers say people wanting Hillary investigated for multiple felonies are just attempting to distract attention from Trump's alleged crimes. Why can't two people be investigated simultaneously?

Missed our chance — twice

To the Mayor: Don’t put the proposed interstate on your resume. You were asleep at the switch. A 19-year-old student presented to you and council the obvious as shown by the unanimous vote for it.

Unfit, unworthy

To see Donald Trump, a lying, corrupt, treasonous, disgusting woman abuser desecrate national memorials like Pearl Harbor makes me angry.

