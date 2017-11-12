Sound Off

Sound Off for November 13, 2017

November 12, 2017 4:54 PM

Original intent?

The Second Amendment is the most abused amendment in the Constitution. That’s not what our forefathers intended.

Stress relief

Hey, Tim Chitwood. If the wristwatch is driving you crazy maybe you need to take a little vacation to rest.

Legal oddity

So a police officer can cross over to another state, gun down a teenager, and it’s not federal but local jurisdiction?

No bargain

Georgia's minimum wage is $5.15 per hour. Our Republican legislature and governor abet this by offering prospective companies cheap labor and minimal taxes. No wonder we have so many people need food stamps and assistance.

If you’re buying

Trump says his tax cuts for the rich and corporate America will benefit workers. If you believe that, he’s selling some swamp, too.

Still correct

Years ago on a written drivers’ test: A yellow light means which of the following: 1. Caution 2. Slow down 3. Stop 4. Proceed with caution. Correct answer was 3: STOP.

Historic case

Not voting for Doug Jones because he put murdering Klansmen in prison says a lot about you.

Re ‘branding’:

Columbus should be called “Pothole City.”

