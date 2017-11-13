Sound Off for November 14, 2017

Reality optional
I see it now: Anything news outlets offer which embarrasses or exposes someone is, by definition, “fake news.” (Critical thinking … RIP.)
’Tisn’t the season
It's early November and the RiverCenter is sparkling in its Christmas finery. Pretty, but … where is the Easter Bunny? Insanity rules!
Consumer driven
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL owners, and the protesting players have forgotten the basic rule of business: The customer is always right.
God’s gift to GOP
Republicans are beginning to realize that Roy Moore would do more damage in Washington than he did in Montgomery.
Bon appetit
I’m going to stop taking my vitamins and trying to eat healthy. I figure my chances of getting shot are greater than my chances of dying with some disease, anyway.
We Do Slogans
One great slogan deserves another! Maybe we should combine "We Do Amazing" with Columbus Regional's excellent "Pursue Your Healthy." It could be "We Pursue Amazing Healthy" or "We Do Healthy Amazing."
The Credibles
If Trump believes Putin, I believe Judge Moore.
Retire it
Thanks, Mr. Chitwood. “Amazing” has replaced "awesome" as most overused and annoying word.
