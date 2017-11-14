Sound Off

Sound Off for November 15, 2017

November 14, 2017 2:34 PM

Morally repugnant analogy

To compare old pedophile Roy Moore to Joseph, Mary, and Jesus is the very height of sacrilege.

Logistically unworkable

When the MCSD enforces a zero tolerance for racial slurs, you'll run out of students before you run out of teachers.

Not exactly a selling point

If I made guns for a living, and my product's greatest claim to fame was how many children it had helped someone kill, I'd have to have my head examined.

Foundational principles?

Evangelicals are corrupted by politics. After electing a president who has no soul and brags about sexually assaulting women, you now defend an accused pedophile with Bible references. You people are sick.

Calling Tiny Tim

Chris Johnson is right; it's time to change the national anthem to reflect the values and mindset of today's citizenry. That means the national anthem for "new" America is "Tiptoe Through the Tulips."

But no postseason stuff ... please

Alabama's political season lasts longer than Alabama's football season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two men plead not guilty to sex trafficking charges

    Eric Menefee and Gary Whitfield both plead not guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children, and Menefee pleads not guilty to trafficking charges. Attorney Stacey Jackson comments on Menefee's charges

Two men plead not guilty to sex trafficking charges

Two men plead not guilty to sex trafficking charges 1:41

Two men plead not guilty to sex trafficking charges
Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

View More Video