Sound Off for November 15, 2017

Morally repugnant analogy
To compare old pedophile Roy Moore to Joseph, Mary, and Jesus is the very height of sacrilege.
Logistically unworkable
When the MCSD enforces a zero tolerance for racial slurs, you'll run out of students before you run out of teachers.
Not exactly a selling point
If I made guns for a living, and my product's greatest claim to fame was how many children it had helped someone kill, I'd have to have my head examined.
Foundational principles?
Evangelicals are corrupted by politics. After electing a president who has no soul and brags about sexually assaulting women, you now defend an accused pedophile with Bible references. You people are sick.
Calling Tiny Tim
Chris Johnson is right; it's time to change the national anthem to reflect the values and mindset of today's citizenry. That means the national anthem for "new" America is "Tiptoe Through the Tulips."
But no postseason stuff ... please
Alabama's political season lasts longer than Alabama's football season.
