Sound Off for November 16, 2017

Here’s a better idea
It is not time to change the National Anthem; it’s time to put it back in our schools where we pledge allegiance daily. And teach our children to respect their country, by respecting each other.
Burden of proof
What the hell happened to “innocent until proven guilty”?
Wrapped in the flag helps, too
First Mike Hubbard, then Robert Bentley, now Roy Moore. Alabama voters would vote for Hitler if he rode in on a horse as long as he was toting a gun and the Bible.
Doctrinal dissonance
Hey Republican Lovers! Don't you love your guns, war, killing, football, NASCAR, and all manner of macho violence? Does it make you feel strong? Blessed be the meek. Check your Christian manual …
It’s not an ‘at your discretion’ signal
How long after the red light comes on can you run it? People run it every day. Someone almost hit me today.
Rebranding
The Ledger needs to change the name of Sound Off to Fake News.
