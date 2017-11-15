Sound Off

Sound Off for November 16, 2017

November 15, 2017 4:54 PM

Here’s a better idea

It is not time to change the National Anthem; it’s time to put it back in our schools where we pledge allegiance daily. And teach our children to respect their country, by respecting each other.

Burden of proof

What the hell happened to “innocent until proven guilty”?

Wrapped in the flag helps, too

First Mike Hubbard, then Robert Bentley, now Roy Moore. Alabama voters would vote for Hitler if he rode in on a horse as long as he was toting a gun and the Bible.

Doctrinal dissonance

Hey Republican Lovers! Don't you love your guns, war, killing, football, NASCAR, and all manner of macho violence? Does it make you feel strong? Blessed be the meek. Check your Christian manual …

It’s not an ‘at your discretion’ signal

How long after the red light comes on can you run it? People run it every day. Someone almost hit me today.

Rebranding

The Ledger needs to change the name of Sound Off to Fake News.

