Sound Off for November 17, 2017

Not the ‘history’ we want to preserve
There are a few old strip club buildings on Victory Drive that have to be close to 50 years old. Better tear them down now; otherwise Historic Columbus will make you keep them.
Public participation
Why not let the people of Columbus submit ideas for a new slogan?
‘Middle class’ bracket creep
Most Americans earn far less than $200,000 annually. Hope they will defeat Republicans who vote to raise their taxes while rewarding millionaires with tax cuts.
Dude, you need a new ‘normal’
Dear “normal” male: If you touch, harass or act on your “normal” in any way, I’ll see you in prison. The way I dress is not the problem.
The answer, sadly ...
If I were an Alabama voter, who would I want as my Senator? Someone who prosecuted KKK members who bombed a church, killing little girls, or a man who pursued little girls for sexual gratification?
Is this who we are?
Only in a banana republic do they prosecute an opponent from an election.
