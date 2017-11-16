Sound Off

Sound Off for November 17, 2017

November 16, 2017 10:00 AM

Not the ‘history’ we want to preserve

There are a few old strip club buildings on Victory Drive that have to be close to 50 years old. Better tear them down now; otherwise Historic Columbus will make you keep them.

Public participation

Why not let the people of Columbus submit ideas for a new slogan?

‘Middle class’ bracket creep

Most Americans earn far less than $200,000 annually. Hope they will defeat Republicans who vote to raise their taxes while rewarding millionaires with tax cuts.

Dude, you need a new ‘normal’

Dear “normal” male: If you touch, harass or act on your “normal” in any way, I’ll see you in prison. The way I dress is not the problem.

The answer, sadly ...

If I were an Alabama voter, who would I want as my Senator? Someone who prosecuted KKK members who bombed a church, killing little girls, or a man who pursued little girls for sexual gratification?

Is this who we are?

Only in a banana republic do they prosecute an opponent from an election.

