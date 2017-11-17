Sound Off for November 18, 2017

Dead-end stance
It'll take a coalition of our greatest minds to unite and find a workable compromise for reducing gun carnage. The gun lobby's "all or nothing" stance could end up changing today's "all" to tomorrow's "nothing."
A bad sign
It’s horrifying that the head of our Department of Justice is just as big a liar as the president.
Never miss a local story.
Part of the truth
Yes, Mr. Trump, you are right: When viewed from the international space station, North Korea is dark at night from no electricity. The same can be said for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
You’re surprised?
What's all this uproar about Judge Moore? It's Alabama, folks. Lewis Grizzard was right — the best thing to come out of Alabama is Interstate 20.
Compensation
Someone tell 45 to button up his suit coat and his coat. We are tired of looking at that long red tie pointing to his privates.
A moving story
Thank you for the helpful Bergdahl insights by Tom Mulhall (Chuck Williams column). No good comes from bringing more suffering. Let's focus more on creating peace.
Corporate welfare
Under your "flat rate" monthly power bill you're paying for Environmental Compliance ($18.81), Nuclear Construction Cost Recovery ($14.35) and a Municipal Franchise Fee ($7.39). Thanks, Republican Georgia Legislature.
Comments