Sound Off

Sound Off for November 18, 2017

November 17, 2017 10:00 AM

Dead-end stance

It'll take a coalition of our greatest minds to unite and find a workable compromise for reducing gun carnage. The gun lobby's "all or nothing" stance could end up changing today's "all" to tomorrow's "nothing."

A bad sign

It’s horrifying that the head of our Department of Justice is just as big a liar as the president.

Part of the truth

Yes, Mr. Trump, you are right: When viewed from the international space station, North Korea is dark at night from no electricity. The same can be said for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

You’re surprised?

What's all this uproar about Judge Moore? It's Alabama, folks. Lewis Grizzard was right — the best thing to come out of Alabama is Interstate 20.

Compensation

Someone tell 45 to button up his suit coat and his coat. We are tired of looking at that long red tie pointing to his privates.

A moving story

Thank you for the helpful Bergdahl insights by Tom Mulhall (Chuck Williams column). No good comes from bringing more suffering. Let's focus more on creating peace.

Corporate welfare

Under your "flat rate" monthly power bill you're paying for Environmental Compliance ($18.81), Nuclear Construction Cost Recovery ($14.35) and a Municipal Franchise Fee ($7.39). Thanks, Republican Georgia Legislature.

