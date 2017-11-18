Sound Off for November 19, 2017

Eternal wisdom
As Matthew tells us, "Any kingdom divided against itself is laid waste and any city or house divided against itself will not stand."
Roy, you’re no Joseph
Yes, Joseph was older than Mary, but let’s not forget — Immaculate Conception was involved, not pedophilia.
Well-earned recognition
Congratulations to Rep. Carolyn Hugley for her much deserved award for her groundbreaking leadership for women. She is a pacesetter and is and an effective and committed role model.
He gave himself an A-plus
Trump pronounced his "America First" foreign policy tour a tremendous success. He'd have said that even if it was called "Rape, Pillage and Plunder."
We get what we vote for
Basically, democracy is good for dumb and lazy people.
Conflict of common interest
Will the Grabber-In-Chief recuse himself from the Roy Boy case because of similar proclivities? Just asking.
This describes us, too
Instead of the slogan, "We do amazing," maybe we can copy one from another town. A catchy one is Luverne, Alabama's "Friendliest City in the South."
Taking Putin at his word? Really?
Would you believe anything said by someone who had been a spy for a foreign enemy and an accomplished liar? Someone who holds power through brutality and intimidation? No normal person would.
Political (re)liability
The rich can always count on Republicans taking care of their money.
Comments