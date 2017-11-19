Sound Off

Sound Off for November 20, 2017

November 19, 2017 12:26 PM

Bunker down

Looks like everyone should install double locks on their skeleton closets. The media is on the hunt to get inside every one.

Low bar

If Roy Moore doesn’t meet “the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate,” he’s pretty far down on the scumbag scale.

All hat, no horse

I wonder how many of these country music stars with the giant cowboy hats can even ride a horse or rope a cow. Fake image.

Payback probe

Republicans plan to waste another $30 million on a fruitless “Kenneth Starr” investigation of the Clintons.

Price index

If you can pay a $1,000 for a cell phone, you certainly shouldn’t be surprised at the cost of health care.

No. 1 again!

Alabama is set to even more firmly entrench itself in the dark ages on December 12, 2017. At that time we will be number one not only in football, but more important, in ignorance.

Proud, Jesus?

The voting patterns of Alabamians and their affinity for the likes of Trump, Bannon and now, God forbid, the molesting Roy Moore are an insult to Christianity.

That little lever ...

I would like to know if signal lights have been taken off cars. If not, folks aren’t using them.

