Sound Off

Sound Off for November 21, 2017

November 20, 2017 02:53 PM

Hazard pay

All it takes is watching one or two episodes of “Cops” to understand the definition of stupid. Police deserve a raise just for dealing with stupid.

One-sided

President Trump says nothing about the accusations of sexual misbehavior against Republicans. Accusations against Democrats are another story. Fairness isn't a part of his vocabulary.

Other-sided

There is a difference between the Moore and Franken accusations. A Democrat is innocent until proven guilty. A Republican is guilty unless innocence is proven without a doubt. Ask any liberal media correspondent for confirmation.

Human beauty

Gorgeous photos in the Ledger-Enquirer celebrating the cultures of Columbus Tech students. Let's all celebrate diversity, and encourage love for every person.

Works both ways

I'm a firm believer in equality. If it's wrong for me to offend you, then it's equally wrong for you to offend me.

Redefined

Roy Moore: Giving “mall rats” a new meaning.

Public menace

It doesn't matter if you're complaining about liberals or conservatives or white supremacists or Nazis or Antifa or terrorists or illlegal immigrants or criminals ... If you run red lights, you're the worst of all.

Rank hypocrisy

It is up to the people of Alabama who should be their next senator. I wonder if the liberals who bash Moore while defending Bill Clinton and Al Franken realize how hypocritical they are being.

Seriously?

Democracy is only good for dumb and lazy people? Really? Proof positive that we have a Marxist among us. Why does the L-E print this garbage?

