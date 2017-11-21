Sound Off for November 22, 2017

More promising prospects
Have you ever noticed that all the dishes and telescopes searching for intelligent life are pointing away from earth?
You’ve made your point
We're glad you Harley riders think it's OK to make such a racket. Please put a muffler on it!
Just one box to check on the resume
The only requirement for a federal judgeship or cabinet position in our government is a commitment to void anything associated with the Obama administration.
Falling though professional loophole
Among the most abused workers are adjunct professors. They have advanced degrees, yet are paid part-time wages without benefits, though often teaching as many students as full-time professors. Seriously abused by technical colleges.
‘Normalized’ conduct
Trump has set a precedent for Roy Moore’s behavior. People accept it as normal, because the president got away with it.
Not in the job description
Did we elect number 45 to be an arms dealer on his Asian trip?
