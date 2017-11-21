Sound Off

Sound Off for November 22, 2017

November 21, 2017 10:00 AM

More promising prospects

Have you ever noticed that all the dishes and telescopes searching for intelligent life are pointing away from earth?

You’ve made your point

We're glad you Harley riders think it's OK to make such a racket. Please put a muffler on it!

Just one box to check on the resume

The only requirement for a federal judgeship or cabinet position in our government is a commitment to void anything associated with the Obama administration.

Falling though professional loophole

Among the most abused workers are adjunct professors. They have advanced degrees, yet are paid part-time wages without benefits, though often teaching as many students as full-time professors. Seriously abused by technical colleges.

‘Normalized’ conduct

Trump has set a precedent for Roy Moore’s behavior. People accept it as normal, because the president got away with it.

Not in the job description

Did we elect number 45 to be an arms dealer on his Asian trip?

  • Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients

    Dr. Saba Gilani and Dr. Nishant De Quadros, interventional radiology physicians at Columbus Regional's Midtown Medical Center, answered questions Monday afternoon about the new Biplane Angiography Suite at Midtown Medical Center. Columbus Regional Health hosted Monday an open house for the biplane angiography suite for interventional radiology for staff. The equipment is the only one of its kind in Columbus and enables the hospital’s interventional radiologists to perform a variety of advanced, minimally-invasive procedures, including acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease and hepatobiliary procedures. Physicians said they successfully treated a patient for a large vessel stroke the first day the new suite was operational and said the patient is on track for a complete recovery. Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80 mile radius of Columbus.

