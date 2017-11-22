Sound Off

Sound Off for November 23, 2017

November 22, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Render unto Caesar ...

Watching the degradation of God to bumper stickers and soliciting new business customers, I have decided to keep my faith spiritual. I hope acts of kindness and love demonstrate proper homage.

A frightening prospect

The Judge has been convicted of nothing and he's never had the opportunity to defend himself and that violates due process in America. The media is about to determine a United States Senate campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Political selectivity nothing new

Trump calls his victims liars, is silent on Moore, yet chastises Franken who publicly and personally apologized.

Public ridicule

My Dearest Alabama, if you have ever wondered why the rest of the nation thinks you are a bunch of buffoons, look no further than your favorite cowboy, Roy Moore. Yee-ha!

Refreshing

It’s so nice to have a good-looking First Lady who has manners representing us again.

Careful what you wish for

Rural Georgians who voted overwhelmingly for Trump stand to lose their health insurance and their hospitals.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

    Davis Broadcasting gave away about 200 turkeys during four raffle stops in Phenix City and Columbus. 80-year old Christine Gosha of Phenix City won a bird at the Central Activities Center and plans to cook a big meal

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City 1:14

Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:01

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church 1:13

Isaiah Crowell donates 100 turkeys to South Columbus church

View More Video