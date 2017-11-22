Sound Off for November 23, 2017

Render unto Caesar ...
Watching the degradation of God to bumper stickers and soliciting new business customers, I have decided to keep my faith spiritual. I hope acts of kindness and love demonstrate proper homage.
A frightening prospect
The Judge has been convicted of nothing and he's never had the opportunity to defend himself and that violates due process in America. The media is about to determine a United States Senate campaign.
Political selectivity nothing new
Trump calls his victims liars, is silent on Moore, yet chastises Franken who publicly and personally apologized.
Public ridicule
My Dearest Alabama, if you have ever wondered why the rest of the nation thinks you are a bunch of buffoons, look no further than your favorite cowboy, Roy Moore. Yee-ha!
Refreshing
It’s so nice to have a good-looking First Lady who has manners representing us again.
Careful what you wish for
Rural Georgians who voted overwhelmingly for Trump stand to lose their health insurance and their hospitals.
