Sound Off for November 24, 2017

Covering their ... constituencies

Washington does not have time to govern. All their time is spent on governing their skanky selves.

Tragicomic final act

Trump will go down as the most entertaining president yet, and the leading actor in probably the greatest tragedy in American political theater.

Street-level issues

Minnesota's slogan is "Land of 10,000 Lakes." Columbus's could be "City of 10,000 Potholes,” and it'll probably be true five years from now if no one energetic runs for our next mayor.

There’s probably a loophole

I can’t vote for Roy Moore. The reason I can’t vote for Roy Moore is because I live in Georgia.

Run this one by some women

Believe it or not there are many females who thrive on being pinched, crotched and think sexual remarks are compliments. They are advancing their causes and careers.

Anybody?

Would all politicians who have no skeletons in their closet please take one step forward.

