Sound Off for November 25, 2017

Manners, boys
Breaking news … be careful, fellas, the top of Pandora’s box has just been blown off.
Odd preference
So Historic Columbus wants to save an ugly eyesore of a 1960s tower but they won’t help with the beautiful brick historic building in Bibb City?
Wondering
I would like to know what the mayor thinks of the sexual assault accusation against Calvin Smyre. Who does she believe, him or her?
Religion Lite
Show-off Christians make a big deal out of people saying "Happy Holidays," yet they proudly support a child molester.
Rough reminder
Has anyone else noticed the two longstanding potholes, one at Bradley Park/Whitesville, the other between Hollywood Connection & Ford entrance? Usually miss that one, but keep forgetting the other and get quite a jolt.
A matter of law
Illegal immigration is a crime. That's why it's called "illegal." Protesting in support of illegal immigration is no different than protesting in support of sexual abuse. Crime is crime.
Or ‘lame duck’ ...
University of Minnesota sports teams are the "Golden Gophers." Minnesota’s Al Franken can be the "Golden Groper."
Make it simple
Show us your taxes, Donnie, and put this all to rest.
Comments