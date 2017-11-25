Sound Off for November 26, 2017

That math just never works
Can your family borrow itself out of debt? Neither can your country.
Holiday afterthought
Remember when Black Friday Eve was known as Thanksgiving?
The New York-Hillary connection
Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile newspapers are all owned by Advanced publications, which is located in NYC and endorsed Hillary in the presidential election. They just endorsed Jones over Moore. Shocking!
PACs posing as faith communities
As the Republican Party struggles with fair tax reform (an alien concept) I hope it embraces a tax on individual churches of any faith whose pastors deliver from the pulpit a political message.
Disgraceful deterioration
We just finished nice, chilly walk at Cooper Creek Park enjoying nature and the birds. Saw the shameful state of guardrails and closed trail. Why not just tear it down and build a new one?
Liberal welfare mentality
If we lower the corporate tax rate, companies will return to the U.S. and generate jobs and spending here rather than abroad. Unfortunately, liberals would rather scream at the sky than work.
Still doesn’t get it
Hillary still hasn't realized that the election results had nothing to do with Russia but everything to do with Hillary. There were just as many votes against her as there were for Trump.
Model of consistency
I do not believe Donald Trump has told the truth twice on the same day since he learned how to talk.
