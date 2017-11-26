Sound Off for November 27, 2017

Neglect
The MCSD is totally responsible for allowing the Bibb School to go to ruins. This isn’t the only property they own that hasn’t been maintained.
Unfit to serve
Since Sessions has no memory of anything, I wonder if he has the mind to be Attorney General.
Revealing
A union complaining about Trump might be expected, but a union complaining because Trump left too many Obama appointees in place, now that's a twist. Talking about ICE, the border patrol officers.
Visitor beware
“Columbus Does Amazing” does not fit. “Columbus: Enter at Your Own Risk” is more appropriate.
Money aplenty
Wars around the world and tax cuts — what can go wrong with the deficit?
Bad company
Evangelicals are giving a new meaning to Christianity and morality by jumping in bed and groping with the likes of such. Can't help but wonder what God may be thinking.
Won’t work
A policy is necessary to stop racial slurs ... isn't Columbus amazing?
The crowd roars
A female cyclist, passed by a Trump motorcade, saluted it with her middle finger. Millions have dreamed of this opportunity; she saw it and she took it. Thank you.
