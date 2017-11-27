Sound Off for November 28, 2017

All year long
Let's be thankful for law enforcement, corrections, fire and EMS workers who serve us in difficult circumstances. Thank you.
Southern style
Georgia is now the Hollywood of the East. Just what is needed — a new playground for predators on women.
Never miss a local story.
Not forgotten
I spent over 20 years in the U.S. Army Infantry and express my gratitude to the businesses that gave our veterans special benefits on November 10-11. I will definitely frequent those in the future.
Not fooled
Michelle Obama is beautiful, brilliant, proactive, and well-mannered. You just like Melania because she’s white and keeps her mouth shut.
Money chase
The holidays are great for the little children, but as far as I’m concerned it “don’t mean crap to me.” It’s just commercialism.
It’s entertaining
Dear Alabama, please keep the Hee-Haw comedy show going. Electing Roy Moore will once again reinforce the hillbilly stereotype you have built for yourselves. I love laughing at you.
About time
The hammer is finally coming down on sexual misconduct. I thought I’d never see it.
Spoilers
Where’s the fun in Black Friday shopping when everything is posted online before then?
Comments