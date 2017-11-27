Sound Off

Sound Off for November 28, 2017

November 27, 2017 02:55 PM

All year long

Let's be thankful for law enforcement, corrections, fire and EMS workers who serve us in difficult circumstances. Thank you.

Southern style

Georgia is now the Hollywood of the East. Just what is needed — a new playground for predators on women.

Not forgotten

I spent over 20 years in the U.S. Army Infantry and express my gratitude to the businesses that gave our veterans special benefits on November 10-11. I will definitely frequent those in the future.

Not fooled

Michelle Obama is beautiful, brilliant, proactive, and well-mannered. You just like Melania because she’s white and keeps her mouth shut.

Money chase

The holidays are great for the little children, but as far as I’m concerned it “don’t mean crap to me.” It’s just commercialism.

It’s entertaining

Dear Alabama, please keep the Hee-Haw comedy show going. Electing Roy Moore will once again reinforce the hillbilly stereotype you have built for yourselves. I love laughing at you.

About time

The hammer is finally coming down on sexual misconduct. I thought I’d never see it.

Spoilers

Where’s the fun in Black Friday shopping when everything is posted online before then?

