Sound Off for November 29, 2017

Ask them, not each other
People are questioning why it took years for the women to speak out about sexual harassment. From personal experience: There was a time when the retaliation for speaking up was worse than the harassment itself.
None of them would have been born
A write-in would split the vote and allow Jones to win. The choice is to vote for Moore, who is alleged to have dated underage girls, or Jones, who would have aborted them much earlier.
Never miss a local story.
It might kill you not to ...
Columbus: drivers who think it'll kill them to use a turn signal, pedestrians who think it'll kill them to use a crosswalk.
Dereliction of Duty — The Sequel
H.R. McMaster wrote a book on the lack of leadership in the Vietnam war. Wonder if he will do the same on the current administration.
In sorry shape
Let’s start a “GoFundMe” site for Cooper Creek Park. The only part that is remotely attractive is the CORTA complex. Rest is shameful.
A top-down kind of law
Repeal the Civil Service Act. Hiring and firing should be left to the discretion of the supervisor.
Comments