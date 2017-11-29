Sound Off

Sound Off for November 30, 2017

November 29, 2017 03:09 PM

OK, one more time ...

If you’re consistently being passed on the right, consider that maybe you are in the wrong lane.

Bring on TR’s ‘Big Stick’

Dear General Curtis LeMay. Where are you? A fat man with a bad haircut says he’s going to destroy a major U.S. city with a nuclear weapon, and politicians are talking about sanctions and diplomacy.

‘Relativity’ isn’t just a theory

I considered many of the people with birthdays shown on page 2 of the Ledger as "old fogies.” After seeing their ages, I notice they are younger than I am. What does that tell me?

Didn’t want to risk a waiting list

I see that Prince Harry and Meghan have already set a wedding date. I guess they wanted to secure a location before it booked up.

Decades at large

Now that the "covers have been thrown back" in Congress and Hollywood exposing sexual predators, maybe this would be a good time to go after Roman Polanski ... with earnest effort.

Be afraid

Dementor Donnie is ripping apart the fabric of our society. We all should fear the consequences.

