Sound Off for December 1, 2017

If this surprises you ...
As a woman, I can assure you that for every one woman who steps forward about experiencing sexual harassment, there are hundreds of women who have kept quiet.
Big-money politics
With Jones running 10 times as many ads as Moore and having received over $1 million from an anonymous PAC, you know that if he is elected he is already bought and paid for.
Happiness is a warm gun
Was Monday’s front-page story and picture an advertisement for the NRA?
‘Tis the season
The perfect Christmas gift is one the recipient would never buy for himself. Seeing your ad in today’s paper, I agree that a subscription to Ledger-Enquirer would be the perfect gift.
Self-inflicted image
The scariest comment in the Senate campaign is the radio comment by someone who would rather vote for a pedophile and a crook than a Democrat. And people wonder why Alabamians are considered stupid.
