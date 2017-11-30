Sound Off

Sound Off for December 1, 2017

November 30, 2017 10:00 AM

If this surprises you ...

As a woman, I can assure you that for every one woman who steps forward about experiencing sexual harassment, there are hundreds of women who have kept quiet.

Big-money politics

With Jones running 10 times as many ads as Moore and having received over $1 million from an anonymous PAC, you know that if he is elected he is already bought and paid for.

Happiness is a warm gun

Was Monday’s front-page story and picture an advertisement for the NRA?

‘Tis the season

The perfect Christmas gift is one the recipient would never buy for himself. Seeing your ad in today’s paper, I agree that a subscription to Ledger-Enquirer would be the perfect gift.

Self-inflicted image

The scariest comment in the Senate campaign is the radio comment by someone who would rather vote for a pedophile and a crook than a Democrat. And people wonder why Alabamians are considered stupid.

