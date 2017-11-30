Sound Off

Sound Off for December 2, 2017

November 30, 2017 06:37 PM

Truly a holiday

I am counting down to Christmas. I’m also counting down to when we don't have to listen to the Alabama Senate race any longer.

Track the money

The recent surge in congressional "hush payoffs" using tax-funded legislative office budget funds should trigger a forensic audit of all congresspersons’ office budgets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not really

In light of all of the recent sexual allegations against men in high places, isn’t it surprising that none were made against women?

All too clear

Mr. Trump's violent video webcasts serve no purpose except to ignite hatred. It is definitive proof he is unfit for office. GOP, you will be held accountable for his behavior in 2018. React now.

Obnoxious

Using your cell phone while visiting someone is as annoying as the drunk at a party.

A win-lose

So in 2015 TSYS gives $5 million to CSU but continually cuts jobs for employees. Sounds like management is either inept or does not care.

More offensive

Wouldn’t it be nice if the MCSD worried about students and teachers using the Lord’s name in vain as much as they are about racial slurs?

Class act

Michelle Obama is good-looking, smart and not a plagiarist.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Museum's move to Columbus coming along piece by piece, building by building

View More Video