Sound Off

Sound Off for December 3, 2017

November 30, 2017 06:48 PM

A waste of our money

If students of education get a federal loan from the U.S. Department of Education and default, I don’t want those teachers teaching my children.

Give us the whole story

The Ledger only printed some of the names involved in the Phenix City voting fraud. When will you print the rest of the names?

Danger zone

My family and I are seriously considering moving out of Columbus. It’s either that or get murdered.

Short memories?

Remember what George W. Bush's tax cuts did to the economy? Trump’s will do the same if not worse. The Republicans are trying to screw the middle class.

False equivalency

To the writer who saw "illegal immigration" as the same thing as "sexual abuse," you need to read about the poverty and violence immigrants are trying to escape. Ignorant words are destructive and hurtful.

Upward redistribution of wealth

The proposed tax bill will offer those making under $100,000 a small reduction for only one year. For those making more than $100,000 the cut is permanent. Trump is laughing at you morons.

We’re not his problem

To those who say we should forgive Roy Moore, the Bible says we must repent to be forgiven. He will have to explain that to his Maker.

A rare exception

I don’t generally agree with Dusty Nix on anything; however, his editorial on Manson was spot-on. Great job, Dusty.

