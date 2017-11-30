Sound Off for December 3, 2017

A waste of our money
If students of education get a federal loan from the U.S. Department of Education and default, I don’t want those teachers teaching my children.
Give us the whole story
The Ledger only printed some of the names involved in the Phenix City voting fraud. When will you print the rest of the names?
Never miss a local story.
Danger zone
My family and I are seriously considering moving out of Columbus. It’s either that or get murdered.
Short memories?
Remember what George W. Bush's tax cuts did to the economy? Trump’s will do the same if not worse. The Republicans are trying to screw the middle class.
False equivalency
To the writer who saw "illegal immigration" as the same thing as "sexual abuse," you need to read about the poverty and violence immigrants are trying to escape. Ignorant words are destructive and hurtful.
Upward redistribution of wealth
The proposed tax bill will offer those making under $100,000 a small reduction for only one year. For those making more than $100,000 the cut is permanent. Trump is laughing at you morons.
We’re not his problem
To those who say we should forgive Roy Moore, the Bible says we must repent to be forgiven. He will have to explain that to his Maker.
A rare exception
I don’t generally agree with Dusty Nix on anything; however, his editorial on Manson was spot-on. Great job, Dusty.
Comments