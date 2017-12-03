Sound Off

Sound Off for December 4, 2017

December 03, 2017 07:05 PM

The big drain

The money immigrants send home to their families is a drop in the bucket compared to the trillions multinational corporations stash in tax havens every year.

Where are you?

When is Trump to be charged with sexual harassment? He has already admitted his guilt. Will you evangelicals help me out on this one?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Tis the season

Everybody gets a tax break. Santa Claus is coming to town.

Priority check

Do our mayor and council think painting green lines on the road is more important than putting those millions toward police pay? It appears so. Shame on you.

Disillusioned

My opinion of General Kelly has fallen. I was hoping he would be able to change Trump. Now it looks as if Trump has changed him.

Closing in

Paulie Manafort, Georgie Papadopoulos and Mikey Flynn seem to have compromised their patriotism for treasonous greed. Awake at night, Donnie?

Cleanup, literally

Why can’t council members take their districts and have their constituents clean up this town? It’s the dirtiest city I’ve ever seen.

Empathy?

If you vote for Roy Moore there’s a strong possibility you have something in your closet.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?

    Tiger fans and Bulldog fans at the SEC Championship game have a tough time coming with a good joke on the other team, but Auburn fans have no trouble with jokes on Alabama

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately? 1:52

Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?
Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade 2:42

Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Parade
Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations 2:54

Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

View More Video