Sound Off for December 4, 2017

The big drain
The money immigrants send home to their families is a drop in the bucket compared to the trillions multinational corporations stash in tax havens every year.
Where are you?
When is Trump to be charged with sexual harassment? He has already admitted his guilt. Will you evangelicals help me out on this one?
‘Tis the season
Everybody gets a tax break. Santa Claus is coming to town.
Priority check
Do our mayor and council think painting green lines on the road is more important than putting those millions toward police pay? It appears so. Shame on you.
Disillusioned
My opinion of General Kelly has fallen. I was hoping he would be able to change Trump. Now it looks as if Trump has changed him.
Closing in
Paulie Manafort, Georgie Papadopoulos and Mikey Flynn seem to have compromised their patriotism for treasonous greed. Awake at night, Donnie?
Cleanup, literally
Why can’t council members take their districts and have their constituents clean up this town? It’s the dirtiest city I’ve ever seen.
Empathy?
If you vote for Roy Moore there’s a strong possibility you have something in your closet.
