Sound Off for December 26, 2017

December 25, 2017 12:22 PM

Let’s save it

People complaining about Cooper Creek Park being in bad condition do not realize it's a park built around a watershed lake. Management needed.

You came through

Congratulations, Russell County, for voting for the right man and getting rid of that predator.

Ominous note

A deeply disturbing revelation, which has long been suspected regarding the motives of Steve Bannon, quotes him as stating that "civil wars and revolutions take a long time."

A taxing time

I have a feeling that there are going to be a lot of Democrats eating crow over the next few years.

Life on the beat

The off-duty cop who foiled what probably would have been a mass shooting at Costco had decided against attending the Chiefs game that day, where players would've protested him. Just another blue lives day.

Unprecedented

Donald Trump is uniquely awful. His sickening behavior is corrosive to the enterprise of shared governance based on common values and the consent of the governed.

Fix it, save money

Seems like most if not all of the defects in Columbus’ most distinguished building could be corrected for considerably less than $126,000,000, the estimated cost of tearing it down and building a new one.

