Sound Off for December 27, 2017

December 26, 2017 12:32 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Early New Year wish ...

Maybe with the new tax cut bill, Char-Broil Grills will move production back to Columbus from China. We can always hope, can't we?

Stood tall when it counted

Now would be good time for Senator Shelby to return to the Democratic Party. Thank you, Richard.

Lead him not into temptation

I see Bo Bikes Bama is coming up in April. Roy Moore was going to do the same thing riding his horse, but plans were scrapped — he would not make it past the first mall.

The bill always comes due

Well, the tax bill passed. Now the deficit can continue to grow. Next, Congress will target Social Security and health care. After all, somebody has to pay for the corporate windfall.

Your money, their wisdom

Now that the GOP-sponsored tax reform bill will put more money in your pocket, the Democrats want to pick it, as they know how to better spend it than you.

The red will start to fade

In the very near future the white South will realize that the Republican Party in no way represents them.

