Sound Off for December 27, 2017

Have an idea for drone video? Here's how you can let us know.

The Ledger-Enquirer was among the McClatchy newsrooms that launched a drone program in 2017. Each newsroom has one or more FAA certified remote pilots to fly the drone. In our case it's a DJI Phantom 4. Here's a short video of the soccer facility at the Smiths Station Sports Complex. If you have an idea for a drone video contact Mike Haskey at mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com.