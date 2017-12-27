Sound Off

Sound Off for December 28, 2017

December 27, 2017 02:35 PM

Something new for the season

Saw Idina Menzel on the Disney Parks Christmas Celebration and she actually sang something other than "Let It Go." That's right. She sang "Let It Snow."

He personifies what it represents

Thank you to Pope Francis, who prayed for world peace on Christmas. And for caring about children in places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo. A leader who understands suffering.

Eat crow, Trump bashers

Trump haters, did you catch Friday's article showing job increases in Columbus and all of Ga? 170K new jobs in 2017? Multiply that x 50 = Trump is making America great again! Live with it.

The not-so-fine print

Bonuses or PR? AT&T wants to acquire Time Warner. Boeing wants to sell jets to Iran. Comcast is paying back the net neutrality rules rollback and Wells Fargo is again in regulator trouble.

Habitual verbal appendages

Is it possible for the media and the Democrats to say “tax cut” without the suffix “for the rich”? That’s like asking Mr. Pitts to say President Trump without “failed” in the same sentence.

