Sound Off

Sound Off for December 29, 2017

December 28, 2017 10:00 AM

December 28, 2017 10:00 AM

Longevity ambitions

The Mayor said she would like to see the new building last for the next 200 years. That is a laugh; the one there now has been there less than 50.

There’s a simple way to tell ...

Trump could personally save up to $15 million on his taxes as a result of the Republican tax scam, despite what he and the White House claimed.

Coincidence or correlation?

It goes to show that Alabama, the reddest state in the country, is also one of the poorest states in the country.

Christmas gifts? It IS the gift

What is Christmas? Christmas can be completely summed up in six words: "For God so loved the world ..."

Has to be a better way

Using metal jaw leg traps is cruel and inhumane. The city should forbid such methods, fire the trapper, and devise more humane methods to control the coyote population.

Laughing in their champagne

… At all the fools making less than $75,000 thinking they are getting a tax cut.

