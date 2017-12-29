Sound Off

Sound Off for December 30, 2017

December 29, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Pretty simple

Political hack commentators and journalists postulate ridiculous, complex theories about why Moore lost and what the future holds now. Maybe being smeared as a child molester was a factor, ya think? Duh!

TDS worsens

Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers continue to deteriorate. The "racist-dog-whistle" vacation photo that happens to have a boat in the background with a (gasp!) Confederate flag has increased their progression into paranoia and hysteria.

Self-defeating

As reported by NPR, farmers from Georgia to California did not have enough laborers to harvest their crops. Migrant workers are needed, or the crops go unpicked. Spending money for, not against them, makes sense.

Who pays? Guess

AT&T is giving employees a $1,000 bonus — and sent out new higher rates for DirecTV customers to cover it.

Vox populi

The Senate race in Alabama proves that when people of color actually vote, the evil Republicans can be defeated. Don't be complacent; the GOP is trying to silence non-white Americans at the polls.

It’s your cut, too

Why do so many people complain about corporations getting a tax cut? Don't they realize who actually pays those taxes?

Unrecognizable

The Republican Party I knew is gone. The GOP is now the Greed Party.

