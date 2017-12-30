Sound Off for December 31, 2017

Nostalgia for a simpler time
The good ol' days: Men were men, women were women, sports was sports, comedy was comedy, politics was politics.
The robber barons club
The first thing Trump did in Florida was to brag to his wealthy friends that he just made them richer.
It matters most if you’re NOT rich
A spoiled snowflake living in your parents’ basement may not appreciate the extra money, but for a hard-working American whose child needs a cavity filled or a birthday present, it can make all the difference.
Pollsters notwithstanding ...
I just read that Hillary’s popularity has dropped to 36%. Having just finished reading her book, I have developed a new appreciation for Hillary. At least she’s intelligent.
Away in a bunker ...
Dotard Donnie spent a hundred days of about 355 at his properties, about a third of his reign. Did he play at the altar of golf on Christmas Day?
The media’s go-to guy
That "anonymous" fella must have it in for Trump. Everytime there is a negative report on him the NY Times or Washington Post cites that anonymous guy as the source.
Hitting bottom
Trump is now making Federal Court judgeship appointments to individuals who have never seen the inside of a courtroom. Folks, this nation cannot survive a lot longer.
Remedial civics
Since Donald Trump is so rich, why doesn't he seek treatment for his malignant narcissism? Wait — maybe that's the voters’ job in 2018 and 2020.
