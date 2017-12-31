Sound Off for January 1, 2018

Seasonal uplift
Great article, Berson, on Evan Hinson — a Christmas miracle. He and Dylan Rice were working DJ events for Fade to Black when Evan went into cardiac arrest. Dylan performed CPR waiting on EMS. Inspiring!
Subhead
Ambassador Nikki Haley's threat to "take names" at the United Nations was an embarrassment to our country. The only people afraid of Donald Trump are the cowards in the Republican Party.
Anti-diplomacy
Unfit to serve
The same person who fired Omarosa should be fired for all of the judicial nominees for the federal court. They all need to go.
Silence on the left
The GOP-sponsored tax reform has resulted in multiple companies, including AFLAC, passing on savings to their employees via bonuses, increasing retirement match, paying for insurance, etc. Wonder how the Democrats will "duck" this truth.
New color line
Two San Diego State professors: "Farmer's markets are often white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized." Is there anything that liberals don't blame white people for?
