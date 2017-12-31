Sound Off

Sound Off for January 1, 2018

December 31, 2017 01:40 PM

Seasonal uplift

Great article, Berson, on Evan Hinson — a Christmas miracle. He and Dylan Rice were working DJ events for Fade to Black when Evan went into cardiac arrest. Dylan performed CPR waiting on EMS. Inspiring!

Subhead

Ambassador Nikki Haley's threat to "take names" at the United Nations was an embarrassment to our country. The only people afraid of Donald Trump are the cowards in the Republican Party.

Anti-diplomacy

Unfit to serve

The same person who fired Omarosa should be fired for all of the judicial nominees for the federal court. They all need to go.

Silence on the left

The GOP-sponsored tax reform has resulted in multiple companies, including AFLAC, passing on savings to their employees via bonuses, increasing retirement match, paying for insurance, etc. Wonder how the Democrats will "duck" this truth.

New color line

Two San Diego State professors: "Farmer's markets are often white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized." Is there anything that liberals don't blame white people for?

