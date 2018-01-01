Sound Off

Sound Off for January 2, 2018

January 01, 2018 01:51 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Self-refuting

Mr. Nix’s editorial that the Pentagon is “cavalier” toward public safety is mooted by his observation that, notwithstanding Mayor de Blasio’s speculation to the contrary, one cannot prove not reporting results of courts-martial causes murders.

Self-evident

Of course people say “tax cuts for the rich.” That’s who got them, Einstein.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Who’da thunk it?

When I was a kid and instructed to hide under my desk when the Russian nuclear attack came, no one would have imagined a response from our President would depend on approval from Vladimir Putin.

Bubbly Kool-Aid?

If you work, pay federal income taxes, and earn less than $75,000 in 2018, you will see a decrease in your taxes. If you’re led to believe otherwise, perhaps you should not be drinking champagne.

Faith profaned

Obama and Clinton, as President, understood the greatness of America and respected its citizens, including Christians. Trump has demonstrated ignorance and disrespect for everything Christians say they stand for.

Inhumane

Let's be a prouder city than one that would use a steel jaw leg trap to catch animals. Google a photo of a captured animal. Immensely cruel.

Obsolete ideal

I guess that slogan "The Buck Stops Here" went in the trash January 21, 2017.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 1 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

    Take a look at your New Year's Day video forecast.

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 1 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 1 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 1:53

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 1 from WRBL's Cody Nickel
Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 31 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:21

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Dec. 31 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court 0:55

Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court

View More Video