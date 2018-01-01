Sound Off for January 2, 2018

Self-refuting
Mr. Nix’s editorial that the Pentagon is “cavalier” toward public safety is mooted by his observation that, notwithstanding Mayor de Blasio’s speculation to the contrary, one cannot prove not reporting results of courts-martial causes murders.
Self-evident
Of course people say “tax cuts for the rich.” That’s who got them, Einstein.
Never miss a local story.
Who’da thunk it?
When I was a kid and instructed to hide under my desk when the Russian nuclear attack came, no one would have imagined a response from our President would depend on approval from Vladimir Putin.
Bubbly Kool-Aid?
If you work, pay federal income taxes, and earn less than $75,000 in 2018, you will see a decrease in your taxes. If you’re led to believe otherwise, perhaps you should not be drinking champagne.
Faith profaned
Obama and Clinton, as President, understood the greatness of America and respected its citizens, including Christians. Trump has demonstrated ignorance and disrespect for everything Christians say they stand for.
Inhumane
Let's be a prouder city than one that would use a steel jaw leg trap to catch animals. Google a photo of a captured animal. Immensely cruel.
Obsolete ideal
I guess that slogan "The Buck Stops Here" went in the trash January 21, 2017.
Comments