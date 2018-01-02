Sound Off

Sound Off for January 3, 2018

January 02, 2018 02:03 PM

Seasonal charity, biblical wisdom

The song says, "his law is love and his gospel is peace." His law is not shackling and taking laborers because of their ethnicity. "Treat him as a native-born, love him as yourself."

He doesn’t like the word ‘can’t’

When the media goes after POTUS it’s "fake news," but when POTUS wants attention he can’t get enough of the media. Donnie, you can’t have it both ways.

Foundational instability

I can't think of a single social problem we have today that doesn’t owe at least part of its existence to the breakdown of the traditional family.

Preening on the python’s back

American people who voted for and support these swamp monsters are up to their necks in quicksand but too dumb to realize their peril.

They deserve our gratitude

Thankful to the men who pick up the recycled materials and trash from our homes. They ride on the back of a truck in the freezing cold and rain, and lift heavy loads. Thank you!

Prez, not probe, is the problem

Trump says the Russia inquiry makes America “look very bad.” Trump makes America look very bad.

