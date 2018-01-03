Sound Off for January 4, 2018

The ‘Goodness of Their Hearts’ offer
Apple admits downloading an "update" to slow my iPhone so I might buy a new phone. Apple apologizes and offers me the opportunity to spend $26 for a new battery. What a great marketing campaign!
Failing to see the downside
If large corporations do really well and they and their leaders get large tax breaks, how does that have a negative impact on my ability to make money?
Low profile, low maintenance
I predict the weather closure of the government center is one more nail in the coffin. I vote for a modern, low-story center. The current center sticks above the tree line like a sore thumb.
Lethal dose of winning
A President with a staff turnover of 34 percent and an approval rating of 34 percent in his first year tells us his administration runs smoothly. General Custer said the same thing at Little Bighorn.
Fulfill your own prophecy
Turn down any bonus your corporate employer offers you due to the Trump tax reform. After all, we were led to believe corporations would not share their savings with their employees. Prove the naysayers right.
Comments