Sound Off

Sound Off for January 4, 2018

January 03, 2018 01:35 PM

The ‘Goodness of Their Hearts’ offer

Apple admits downloading an "update" to slow my iPhone so I might buy a new phone. Apple apologizes and offers me the opportunity to spend $26 for a new battery. What a great marketing campaign!

Failing to see the downside

If large corporations do really well and they and their leaders get large tax breaks, how does that have a negative impact on my ability to make money?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Low profile, low maintenance

I predict the weather closure of the government center is one more nail in the coffin. I vote for a modern, low-story center. The current center sticks above the tree line like a sore thumb.

Lethal dose of winning

A President with a staff turnover of 34 percent and an approval rating of 34 percent in his first year tells us his administration runs smoothly. General Custer said the same thing at Little Bighorn.

Fulfill your own prophecy

Turn down any bonus your corporate employer offers you due to the Trump tax reform. After all, we were led to believe corporations would not share their savings with their employees. Prove the naysayers right.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

    With the potential of winter weather in the Lowcountry this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow
Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

View More Video