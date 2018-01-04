Sound Off

Sound Off for January 5, 2018

January 04, 2018 10:00 AM

Not getting any better

I work in the Government Center. It's 58 degrees in my office and I'm not sure if the air blowing out my vents is warmer or colder than that. It's time to do something.

Somehow, other nations manage it

Canada and Denmark are two productive countries in the free world that place healthcare first. But here in America we have a scam going on.

History shouldn’t demand perfection

MLK, Jr. was no angel either. What will happen 60 years from now if people want to tear his statue down?

Cruel and inhumane

Somebody needs to take those leg traps being used on dogs and place them around themselves. This p***es me off.

Blame the pet owners

Columbus, Ga. has an animal leash law. Those that get caught in traps trying to catch coyotes are breaking the law. The owners should be prosecuted.

Playing with fire — literally

Soon we are all going to see our electric bills reduced, because we will all be glowing in the dark. Don’t give a five-year-old a box of matches, or a nuclear button.

