Sound Off for January 6, 2018

A win-win
Sell the Government Center building to Columbus State. Take the profit and purchase the empty BCBS building on Warm Springs Road. It is large, newer, plenty of parking and conveniently located.
No-brainer
How can any true American be against defending our borders from the siege of illegal entry?
Love fest
Trump says Hispanics will love him and the GOP. I guess the folks in Puerto Rico with no power since September are crazy in love with the Donald and the GOP as well.
Moving on
Thank God the holidays are over. New Year doesn’t count — unless you drink and drive.
Prize package
People on game shows pay more in taxes than Republican “loopholers.”
The West Wall
Now that California is officially a sanctuary state, we should build the wall around it instead of between it and Mexico. If they ever do secede, we'll have worse trouble with Californian immigrants than Mexican.
He’s listening
When you are at the door of Heaven, how will you explain to Jesus about locking up kind, hard-working people? Jesus will be interested, because that happened to Him, too.
Basic service
Newspapers that don't deliver newspapers won't be newspapers for long.
Comments