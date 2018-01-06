Sound Off for January 7, 2018

Whole city would be served
Build the new government center west of 11th Avenue and a satellite office in north Columbus.
Let’s beautify the area
Why can’t the people along Fort Benning road have some civic pride and clean up the trash? Organize the community and get involved. The city government can’t do everything.
The orange and the tree
A lot of people don’t realize Trump’s money came from his father, one of the largest slumlords. Now little Donnie is following in his father’s footsteps.
Hardly a subtle distinction
Illegal alien minors had no choice in entering America with their parents, so they should stay. But so should their parents, who willfully entered, simply because they're related? Illogical argument!
Yes, one would hope ...
American records indicate that Kim Jong-Un is 33. One would think the older leader, Donald Trump, at 71, would set the example, and not go tit-for-tat.
Divine guidance
I guess you just have to pray that the MCSD knows what they are doing because I sure don’t understand it.
City gift bag
When people come to Columbus through the Welcome Center they should be given peanuts, peaches and a metal jacket.
Some liberals and snowflakes don’t want the $1000.00 check from TSYS because they think the money is tainted from Trump. Solution: Donate the money! Yeah, that’s gonna happen ...
