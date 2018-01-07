Sound Off for January 8, 2018

Only in the SEC
One minute you're cheering against one of your bitterest enemies. The next minute you're cheering for them. The next minute you're playing them in the National Championship.
Climate hero
In less than a year as President, Trump has ended global warming, yet he will not get credit for this achievement.
Inexcusable
The way that senior citizens are treated at the Ralston Towers is dreadful, and it borders on criminal. Older people should be treasured and not be exploited merely because they are vulnerable.
Pick your outrage
Hey lady, if your boyfriend wasn't robbing someone he would not be in a cold jail cell. Sometimes people are killed over a few dollars. That's inhumane.
Conservative?
I hope Republicans and Democrats can unite to defend states’ rights against AG Jeff Sessions’ "Reefer Madness." Please contact your representative and senators today.
Recycled history
Richard Nixon was viewed by the Vietnamese as a "madman." Here we are 40-plus years later, a new face in the White House with new adversaries, same results.
Dude, let it go
Jeffey, Donnie’s friend The Vlad hates Hillary. She is toast and history. Quit wasting taxpayer money.
