Sound Off

Sound Off for January 9, 2018

January 08, 2018 04:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Just a warmup

If you think we are having a crime, shootings, murder, gangs and drug war now, just wait until casinos and I-14 arrive.

No way, Oprah

Oprah Winfrey has about as much chance of being a successful president as The Donnie has. We have been there, done that. Being president is not about TV ratings. Give it up, Winney!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Put up, or ...

I just wish the Trump haters that write into your rag would donate back to the federal government the profits from their 401ks last year, we might balance the budget!

Utter betrayal

If any of Michael Wolff’s book is true, the Republicans have screwed us all. Trump is worse than unqualified. He’s a danger to our country.

Immune no more

It would seem the sexual harassers and the FBI/DOJ/Clinton employees were both living in a culture where they thought they could get away with it. But times change.

See? He said so

"Fire and Fury" is a pack of lies, according to the man at the center of the storm who when he isn't exaggerating is lying.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

    The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes recently partnered with the local community and volunteers to do major plumbing repairs for a veteran's widow. Georgjean O'Neal and daughter Rita O'Neal now have hot water for the first time in more than seven years. Georgjean O'Neal's husband, James O'Neal,served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army. He died in November 1996. You can find out more, including the organizations that helped make this possible, in this short video.

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers 1:28

Veteran's family enjoys hot water for first time in seven years thanks to volunteers
Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia 0:19

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 8 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:33

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 8 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

View More Video