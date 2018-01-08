Sound Off for January 9, 2018

Just a warmup
If you think we are having a crime, shootings, murder, gangs and drug war now, just wait until casinos and I-14 arrive.
No way, Oprah
Oprah Winfrey has about as much chance of being a successful president as The Donnie has. We have been there, done that. Being president is not about TV ratings. Give it up, Winney!
Never miss a local story.
Put up, or ...
I just wish the Trump haters that write into your rag would donate back to the federal government the profits from their 401ks last year, we might balance the budget!
Utter betrayal
If any of Michael Wolff’s book is true, the Republicans have screwed us all. Trump is worse than unqualified. He’s a danger to our country.
Immune no more
It would seem the sexual harassers and the FBI/DOJ/Clinton employees were both living in a culture where they thought they could get away with it. But times change.
See? He said so
"Fire and Fury" is a pack of lies, according to the man at the center of the storm who when he isn't exaggerating is lying.
Comments