Sound Off for January 10, 2018

January 09, 2018 02:37 PM

Sometime in the distant past ...

Remember when the purpose of awards programs was to hand out awards?

Niche publication

The Ledger-Enquirer is a great newspaper for our black citizens and radical Democrats. The editorial staff is especially far-left, socialist and communistic.

What you don’t know ...

Yeah, Trump solved the global warming problem in just one year ... he forced government agencies to quit communicating about it. Censorship works every time.

Who’s in charge here?

Tommy McNeal may have pulled the trigger, but the system killed Nancy Johnson. How is he walking the streets after killing a policeman in 1975? This country was designed by geniuses but run by idiots.

You’re welcome. Now get out.

How can alleged "dreamers" prove they were brought here as children? They should thank us for the excellent free education and government benefits, then return to their native countries to make them better places.

