Sound Off

Sound Off for January 12, 2018

January 11, 2018 10:00 AM

Seldom works that way

Like soldiers, our police officers fight ruthless evil on a daily basis. Some people want them to be courteous and humanitarian good guys who use courteous requests instead of handguns and handcuffs.

Might be a bad idea

Seriously? The city is going to put in hiking and biking trails along Fort Benning Road? Get ready for the crime numbers to explode.

Seems redundant

When I see Trump’s name along with his picture in the paper I don’t read it. I read enough “Archie” comics.

Not the best diagnostic source

I worked in mental health for over 25 years, and I guarantee over half of those patients were hospitalized because they thought they were sane.

The horn’s a gadget, too

So, Mr. Pezold, are we supposed to sit behind someone in traffic while they play on their gadget?

Take it from a winner

It does my heart good to see all of the liberal Democrats whining about President Trump. Y’all ain’t nothing but a bunch of losers.

