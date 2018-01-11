Sound Off for January 12, 2018

Seldom works that way
Like soldiers, our police officers fight ruthless evil on a daily basis. Some people want them to be courteous and humanitarian good guys who use courteous requests instead of handguns and handcuffs.
Might be a bad idea
Seriously? The city is going to put in hiking and biking trails along Fort Benning Road? Get ready for the crime numbers to explode.
Seems redundant
When I see Trump’s name along with his picture in the paper I don’t read it. I read enough “Archie” comics.
Not the best diagnostic source
I worked in mental health for over 25 years, and I guarantee over half of those patients were hospitalized because they thought they were sane.
The horn’s a gadget, too
So, Mr. Pezold, are we supposed to sit behind someone in traffic while they play on their gadget?
Take it from a winner
It does my heart good to see all of the liberal Democrats whining about President Trump. Y’all ain’t nothing but a bunch of losers.
Comments