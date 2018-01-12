Sound Off for January 13, 2018

Grateful
Thank you, Trump, for allowing TSYS and Aflac to give their employees bonuses. I think you could say they are middle class.
Just stock up
Attention, citizens of Auburn and Opelika: If you can’t wait till noon one day a week to have a drink, you’ve got a real problem.
To the rescue
After the Obama years, a complete disaster in every area, the country is finally getting out of the hole. Thank God.
‘Justice’?
How can you kill a policeman and be paroled after only 15 years?
Dope pipeline
Corridor 14 from Texas to Columbus is likely to be a boon for all of the drug runners. That’s exactly what we don’t need … drugs from Texas right into Columbus.
Looking ahead
My 2018 prediction: Thirty-six articles by Tony Adams about how great Synovus is.
The only way?
If you’re a professional, high-end company, the only way to protect your interest is to run and win an office in the Senate.
Thanks, but ...
When I need a lawyer, I don’t want one who’s cleaning a toilet.
Tool check
Trump is bragging about having a big button. Sounds like he has a few loose screws, too.
