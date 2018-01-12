Sound Off

Sound Off for January 13, 2018

January 12, 2018 10:00 AM

Grateful

Thank you, Trump, for allowing TSYS and Aflac to give their employees bonuses. I think you could say they are middle class.

Just stock up

Attention, citizens of Auburn and Opelika: If you can’t wait till noon one day a week to have a drink, you’ve got a real problem.

To the rescue

After the Obama years, a complete disaster in every area, the country is finally getting out of the hole. Thank God.

‘Justice’?

How can you kill a policeman and be paroled after only 15 years?

Dope pipeline

Corridor 14 from Texas to Columbus is likely to be a boon for all of the drug runners. That’s exactly what we don’t need … drugs from Texas right into Columbus.

Looking ahead

My 2018 prediction: Thirty-six articles by Tony Adams about how great Synovus is.

The only way?

If you’re a professional, high-end company, the only way to protect your interest is to run and win an office in the Senate.

Thanks, but ...

When I need a lawyer, I don’t want one who’s cleaning a toilet.

Tool check

Trump is bragging about having a big button. Sounds like he has a few loose screws, too.

